St Johnstone Betfred Cup build-up: Poster boy Ali McCann wants photo on wall like Saints legends

Ali McCann enjoys poster boy status in the current St Johnstone team.

But the star midfielder wants his picture on the McDiarmid Park walls as well.

As a player who has come through the Saints academy since being snapped up from Hutchison Vale, McCann doesn’t need a history lesson about the importance of May 17, 2014 to the Perth club.

And even if he hadn’t been steeped in the folklore of the Celtic Park heroes who have gone before, there is no avoiding the photographs of the one and only national cup triumph adorning corridors and lounges in the Crieff Road stadium.

McCann, is the only one of his age-group still a Saints player. In fact, he was the only one of his age-group to make it into the first team.

Living up to the legacy of those legends has always been a motivation and he is now just two games away from emulating them.

“That was the end of my first year here and we all got to go along to the game,” said McCann, whose Saints debut came in the Scottish Cup against Albion Rovers in 2018. “It was brilliant.

It would be brilliant to get a photo up there with the others.

“I know it is a different tournament but this is a national cup semi-final. If we can get anything like that it would be fantastic.

“The photos from that final with Dundee United are all over the place here.

“So it would be amazing if we could go on to win this cup. That would be special for the club.

“We have a semi-final to win first but even the thought of replicating the win of 2014 would be brilliant.”

Saturday’s clash with Hibs will be Saints’ first game at the national stadium since a 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Motherwell a decade ago and McCann’s first visit full stop.

“I’ve never played at Hampden,” said the Northern Ireland international. “I’ve never even been there as a spectator. It will be a good experience for everyone I’m sure.

“We are all buzzing for it.”

In a recently released book about the greatest St Johnstone players of all time, Liam Craig and Murray Davidson both made it into the top 50, the former at 49 and the latter at 22.

Despite enjoying distinguished careers with Saints and reaching two and three in the most appearances table, neither has played in a cup final.

Craig left the club for Hibs in the summer of 2013 before returning two years later, while Davidson was injured for the big day at Parkhead.

McCann would love to play a part in helping his fellow midfielders tick the last big box now that their chances are running out.

“It would be especially great for guys like Muzz and Liam if we can get to the final,” he said.

“They have been great servants over the years and they deserve all the plaudits they have got for breaking records at the club.

“It would be massive for everyone but especially them after missing out on the 2014 win.”

Hibs are understandably the tournament favourites given the last four absence of Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen.

Saints won’t be approaching the weekend contest with the mindset of long-shot underdogs, however.

There is the pressure factor that could prove to be a burden for Jack Ross’s side after they lost their delayed Scottish Cup clash with Hearts. And the recent head-to-heads in the Premiership point to a 50-50 game at Hampden.

“Every time we have played Hibs it has been close,” said McCann.

“We should probably have beaten them at Easter Road in the 2-2 game (in which Saints twice took the lead, the first time through McCann).

“And the game before that they won with a last minute penalty.

“We have matched them this season and hopefully we can beat them this time and reach the final.”