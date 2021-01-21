Saturday, January 23rd 2021 Show Links
Owen Coyle exclusive: ‘My St Johnstone side suffered cruel semi-final defeat to Hibs but were catalyst for club’s rise in Scottish football’

by Eric Nicolson
January 21 2021, 9.18am Updated: January 21 2021, 9.21am
© SNS Group 0141 221 3602Owen Coyle on the touchline, with John Collins behind him.
Owen Coyle on the touchline, with John Collins behind him.

Semi-finals for St Johnstone fall broadly into three categories.

There is the sliver that were won. The sparkling, cherished trinity.

The lost ones are the biggest body of work, of course, a mixture of Old Firm beatings that were predicted then duly delivered and more winnable contests when Saints’ best might well have been good enough but wasn’t produced.

Somewhere in the middle you can place Tynecastle, 2007.

