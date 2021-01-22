St Johnstone striker Chris Kane hoping to give boyhood team Hibs more Hampden pain

Boyhood green and white allegiances have long since been buried for Chris Kane.

And St Johnstone’s in-form striker is hoping to be responsible for inflicting the latest dose of Hibs Hampden blues.

Kane is set to lead the line in Saturday’s Betfred Cup semi-final at the national stadium and the man who has scored in Saints’ last two games will have no mixed emotions if he’s the main who denies the Easter Road club a place in a final for the second time in three months.

“I was a Hibs fan growing up,” he said. “But when I’m playing against them, I want to score as many as I can.

“I’ve had a few messages from my mates saying they hope I score a hat-trick but get beat 4-3. Hopefully I can ruin their day!

“My mum and dad were always Hibs fans as well. But whoever I play against, they want me to do the best I can.

“St Johnstone is my team now and I’ve been here long enough to say I’m a fan.

“I’m always wanting to win and, if that means Hibs go out, I’m happy with that. We’re not going to Hampden thinking we’re underdogs.”

Kane has impressed manager Callum Davidson with his all-round game and now his goals, earning a regular start in the last couple of months.

© SNS Group

His Saints career is peaking but he could never have predicted he’d still be at McDiarmid Park over a decade after signing as a teenager.

“I came to the club when I was 15, so it’s coming up for 11 years,” said Kane. “When I first joined I was just a young laddie from school.

“Sitting in the changing room, I thought there was no chance I’d get kept on. I thought there were loads of players a lot better than me.

“But I’ve kept my head down and thankfully it has paid off. You always need to train well to get the chance to get on the pitch.

“I’ve never actually had a good run of games at St Johnstone. It’s been good to get that recently and some goals too.

“You could maybe say I’m hitting top form. It’s ideal going into a semi-final.

“It would mean the absolute world to me if I got the chance to play and was to score. Obviously the win is the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, Callum Davidson has taken ex-Arsenal academy midfielder Charlie Gilmour on trial.

The 21-year-old, a Scotland under-19 international, was released by Norwich City.