It’s his stunning goal against Rangers that most people remember.

But Nick Dasovic’s opener in the game that got St Johnstone to the League Cup final was even more important.

For a defensive midfielder who only scored six times in as many years as a Saints player, the Canadian certainly couldn’t be accused of choosing his moments badly.

Sandwiched between the only goal of a league match at Celtic Park and the equaliser at the same venue in the 1998 final came the right foot volley from just inside the box to set the Perth side on their way to their last four 3-0 triumph over Hearts at Easter Road.