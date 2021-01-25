Monday, January 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton to join St Johnstone on loan for the rest of the season

by Eric Nicolson
January 25 2021, 8.24am Updated: January 25 2021, 8.29am
© SNS GroupGlenn Middleton.
Glenn Middleton.

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton will join St Johnstone on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old is expected to train with his new team-mates on Monday and could go straight into Callum Davidson’s squad for the Wednesday night league clash with Aberdeen.

Middleton, who is under contract at Ibrox until the summer of 2023 is a Scotland under-21 international.

After starting out with Norwich, he moved to Rangers and was given his first team debut under Graeme Murty, who has been his youth coach at Carrow Road.

Middleton has since had loan spells with Hibs and Bradford City.

ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone have created special memories for their supporters and empty stands at Hampden can’t diminish that