St Johnstone confirm loan signing of Glenn Middleton from Rangers

St Johnstone have confirmed the loan signing of Rangers winger Glenn Middleton.

The 21-year-old will go straight into contention for Saints’ Wednesday night Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

✍️ | We are pleased to complete the loan signing of @RangersFC and Scotland U-21 winger Glenn Middleton until the end of the season. Welcome to Perth, @Glenn_M22!#SJFC pic.twitter.com/zWKidQCH24 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 25, 2021

An announcement on the Perth club’s website read: “We are pleased to complete the loan signing of Glenn Middleton from Rangers.

“The winger, who is a Scotland U-21 international, is coming to McDiarmid Park until the end of the season.

“Glenn has also played on loan at Hibernian and Bradford City.”