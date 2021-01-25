Tuesday, January 26th 2021 Show Links
St Johnstone confirm loan signing of Glenn Middleton from Rangers

by Eric Nicolson
January 25 2021, 10.08am Updated: January 25 2021, 4.06pm
© SNS GroupGlenn Middleton.
St Johnstone have confirmed the loan signing of Rangers winger Glenn Middleton.

The 21-year-old will go straight into contention for Saints’ Wednesday night Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

An announcement on the Perth club’s website read: “We are pleased to complete the loan signing of Glenn Middleton from Rangers.

“The winger, who is a Scotland U-21 international, is coming to McDiarmid Park until the end of the season.

“Glenn has also played on loan at Hibernian and Bradford City.”

