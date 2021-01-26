How much are St Johnstone guaranteed to earn from Betfred Cup final against Livingston and what is winners’ cheque worth?

St Johnstone can more than double their prize money if they beat Livingston in next month’s Betfred Cup final.

The Perth club are now guaranteed to bank £140,000 from their Hampden Park clash with Livingston on February 28.

But if they lift the trophy for the first time in their history, the winners’ cheque jumps up to £300,000.

Betfred Cup boost

The total prize pot for this season’s competition increased by 17% to over £2.6 million.

Even if you finished bottom of your group you earned £20,000.

Had Saints lost to Hibs on Saturday evening their prize money would have been £100,000.

Club chairman Steve Brown warned recently the full financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Scottish football has still to be felt.

© SNS Group

Saints returned a modest £20,000 loss for the financial year through to May 2020 but, with no fans expected in grounds before the end of the season, they are braced for a bigger hit down the track.

Top-flight rivals Kilmarnock have already indicated they are seeking a £1 million loan from the Scottish Government’s emergency sports fund to pay their bills.

After building up a healthy £2.8 million “rainy day fund”, Saints are better placed than most to emerge post-pandemic on solid ground.