St Johnstone analysis: Aberdeen game was first time Callum Davidson was able to leave a fit senior pro out of his match day squad

The size of his first-team squad – the smallest in the Premiership – has been a factor at play for Callum Davidson from day one of this season.

But maybe at last, 30 games into this coronavirus-impacted campaign, he can remove himself from the ragged edge.

The St Johnstone manager has always accentuated the benefits of working with a tight group of players, every one of whom is motivated by a realistic chance of game-time on any given week.