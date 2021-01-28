Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough interested in St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser

Mansfield Town are the latest club to take an interest in St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser.

The left wing-back is out of contract in the summer and has been offered a new deal by the Perth club.

He has been linked with several English sides in recent weeks, with hometown side Blackpool among those who have scouted him.

But the fact that Mansfield boss Nigel Clough travelled north to McDiarmid Park to watch him play against Aberdeen on Wednesday night would suggest that the League Two outfit are emerging as serious contenders to snap him up.

Tanser was signed by Tommy Wright in 2017 and has made more than 100 appearances for Saints.

Asked after the Aberdeen game if any progress had been made on contract talks, he said there was nothing new to report.