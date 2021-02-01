St Johnstone transfer news: Callum Hendry is on verge of Aberdeen loan move

St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry is on the verge of clinching a move to Aberdeen.

The Saints forward had been linked with a deadline day transfer to Hibs as a potential replacement for Kevin Nisbet, who was close to joining Birmingham City.

But with Nisbet’s English Championship switch said to be off, it’s understood Dons gaffer Derek McInnes is now the favourite to land the 23-year-old McDiarmid Park ace.

© SNS

Competition for places at St Johnstone

Hendry, on the score-sheet twice in 22 games for St Johnstone this season, hasn’t made an appearance since the 1-0 win over St Mirren on January 16.

He is behind Chris Kane, Guy Melamed and Stevie May in the pecking order and didn’t make the bench for recent games against Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.