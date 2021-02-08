Kilmarnock turn to St Johnstone legend Tommy Wright to steer them to safety

Kilmarnock have turned to Tommy Wright to steer them to Premiership safety.

The free-falling Ayrshire side stepped-up their move for the former St Johnstone boss after slumping to a 2-0 weekend defeat to St Mirren.

Wright (57), who succeeds axed Alex Dyer, has been tasked with extending Killie’s 28-year stay in the top flight.

The Northern Irishman will be unveiled today.

And he will be in the Rugby Park dug-out on Wednesday when Killie take on ninth placed Motherwell, with a weekend trip looming to face title-chasing Rangers.

Despite having two years left on his McDiarmid Park deal, Wright shocked Scottish football in May by calling time on his St Johnstone stay, saying he “needed a break.”

After recharging the batteries, he made the shortlist for the Northern Ireland international post and was linked with the recent Motherwell vacancy.

Ten defeats in their last 13 games – including five on the spin – leaves Killie languishing 10th spot, just one point above Ross County and four ahead of bottom dogs Hamilton Accies.

Killie parted company with Dyer in the wake of a 3-2 defeat from St Johnstone.

Saints’ most successful manager

The Ayrshire outfit threw away a two-goal interval lead and head of operations Jamie Fowler was handed caretaking duties.

Former assistant Wright clocked-up more than 300 games in seven years after filling the void left when Steve Lomas departed for Millwall.

An historic 2014 Scottish Cup win, a string of top six finishes and a clutch of European campaigns ensured his status as Saints most successful ever manager.

Last season, he guided the Perth side from the foot of the table before Christmas towards a sixth-place finish when the campaign finished early because of the lockdown.