Kilmarnock turn to St Johnstone legend Tommy Wright to steer them to safety

by Gordon Bannerman
February 8 2021, 9.00am
© SNS GroupTommy Wright left St Johnstone in 2020.
Tommy Wright is set to be unveiled as Kilmarnock boss.

Kilmarnock have turned to Tommy Wright to steer them to Premiership safety.

The free-falling Ayrshire side stepped-up their move for the former St Johnstone boss after slumping to a 2-0 weekend defeat to St Mirren.

Wright (57), who succeeds axed Alex Dyer, has been tasked with extending Killie’s 28-year stay in the top flight.

The Northern Irishman will be unveiled today.

And he will be in the Rugby Park dug-out on Wednesday when Killie take on ninth placed Motherwell, with a weekend trip looming to face title-chasing Rangers.

© SNS Group
Tommy Wright and St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown with the Scottish Cup.

Despite having two years left on his McDiarmid Park deal, Wright shocked Scottish football in May by calling time on his St Johnstone stay, saying he “needed a break.”

After recharging the batteries, he made the shortlist for the Northern Ireland international post and was linked with the recent Motherwell vacancy.

Ten defeats in their last 13 games – including five on the spin – leaves Killie languishing 10th spot, just one point above Ross County and four ahead of bottom dogs Hamilton Accies.

Killie parted company with Dyer in the wake of a 3-2 defeat from St Johnstone.

Saints’ most successful manager

The Ayrshire outfit threw away a two-goal interval lead and head of operations Jamie Fowler was handed caretaking duties.

Former assistant Wright clocked-up more than 300 games in seven years after filling the void left when Steve Lomas departed for Millwall.

An historic 2014 Scottish Cup win, a string of top six finishes and a clutch of European campaigns ensured his status as Saints most successful ever manager.

Last season, he guided the Perth side from the foot of the table before Christmas towards a sixth-place finish when the campaign finished early because of the lockdown.

