Kilmarnock turn to St Johnstone legend Tommy Wright to steer them to safety

Kilmarnock have turned to Tommy Wright to steer them to Premiership safety.
The free-falling Ayrshire side stepped-up their move for the former St Johnstone boss after slumping to a 2-0 weekend defeat to St Mirren.
Wright (57), who succeeds axed Alex Dyer, has been tasked with extending Killie’s 28-year stay in the top flight.
The Northern Irishman will be unveiled today.
And he will be in the Rugby Park dug-out on Wednesday when Killie take on ninth placed Motherwell, with a weekend trip looming to face title-chasing Rangers.
Despite having two years left on his McDiarmid Park deal, Wright shocked Scottish football in May by calling time on his St Johnstone stay, saying he “needed a break.”
After recharging the batteries, he made the shortlist for the Northern Ireland international post and was linked with the recent Motherwell vacancy.
Ten defeats in their last 13 games – including five on the spin – leaves Killie languishing 10th spot, just one point above Ross County and four ahead of bottom dogs Hamilton Accies.
Killie parted company with Dyer in the wake of a 3-2 defeat from St Johnstone.
Saints’ most successful manager
The Ayrshire outfit threw away a two-goal interval lead and head of operations Jamie Fowler was handed caretaking duties.
Former assistant Wright clocked-up more than 300 games in seven years after filling the void left when Steve Lomas departed for Millwall.
An historic 2014 Scottish Cup win, a string of top six finishes and a clutch of European campaigns ensured his status as Saints most successful ever manager.
Last season, he guided the Perth side from the foot of the table before Christmas towards a sixth-place finish when the campaign finished early because of the lockdown.
