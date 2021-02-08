BREAKING: St Johnstone legend Tommy Wright confirmed as new Kilmarnock boss

Kilmarnock have confirmed the appointment of Tommy Wright as their new manager.

The former St Johnstone boss has been out of the game since leaving McDiarmid Park in May and has declared that now is the “perfect time” for his return.

Wright, the Perth club’s most successful ever manager, was recently interviewed for the Motherwell job and the Steelmen will be his first opponents on Wednesday night.

The Northern Irishman has signed a contract with relegation-threatened Killie through to the summer of 2023 and has chosen Paul Stephenson, previously part of Lee Clark’s Rugby Park coaching team, as his assistant.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be the new Kilmarnock manager. It’s a great opportunity for me,” Wright said.

“I had nine years in total at St Johnstone and the time was right from me to leave there but it is the perfect time for me to come back to management.

“Kilmarnock has had good success in recent years and I’m looking to take it forward and moving us up the table.

“This is a really good football club with good people and I was really impressed when speaking to them, which made it an easy decision to take the job.”