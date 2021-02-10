Murray Davidson latest: Injury is ‘improving quickly’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

The healing process for Murray Davidson’s injured calf has accelerated over the last few days, St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson reported.

And the chances of the influential midfielder, who limped off at Ibrox a week ago, returning for the Betfred Cup final are “50/50”.

The player’s desire to feature against Livingston at the end of the month, after being cruelly sidelined for Saints’ 2014 Scottish Cup big day, needs no explaining.

But his manager won’t be picking a Hampden Park team on sentiment.

“We just got Muzz’s scan so he is probably 50/50 for the cup final,” said Davidson.

“He has a grade two calf injury. It is unusual for Muzz because I don’t think he has ever had one of those before.

“Things are improving quickly which is great news. From where he was last week to where he is now there is a big difference in him.

“We are pleased with that and will give him every opportunity to get fit. It is a push for the final but we’ll give him every opportunity to be ready for it.”

He added: “It is a little bit new for him. The pain is new as he is not normally one to get muscular injuries.

“He has worked closely with the physio. Older players do know their own bodies. Murray is quite unique as he always seems to heal very quickly.

“You get some players like myself who used to take ages to heal. Murray is the opposite so we just go day by day and load it up this week and next week and see how far he can get.

“That is the only way we can do it and I think he will obviously have to give us his feedback. I know he is desperate to be involved and play but we need to make sure he is 100 per cent right.”

Yesterday marked the 23rd anniversary of Davidson signing for Blackburn Rovers for a fee of £1.75 million that remains a club record to this day.

The Dunblane full-back, who was only 20 at the time, is now tasked with nurturing young players who will hope to follow a similar career path of moving to a big English club and earning caps for their country.

And he hasn’t ruled out one of the current McDiarmid Park crop raising the transfer bar.

“Paul Sturrock had me in handcuffs in his car saying: ‘You are going to sign’,” joked Davidson. “That was it. Take it or leave it. I think he was being the chairman’s enforcer!

“Hopefully we can break that transfer record soon.

“It does actually surprise me that hasn’t happened. I have a lot of good players coming through and the club has had a lot of success lately.

“When you see some from other clubs going for big money, I’m not quite sure why players at St Johnstone don’t get that recognition too.

“We have some good youngsters, good ages as well, if some of them carry on playing the way they are I will be very surprised if clubs from down in England don’t come knocking.”