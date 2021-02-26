Northern Ireland experience should prove to be valuable for St Johnstone star Ali McCann in Betfred Cup final

He’ll be the youngest player in the St Johnstone team at Hampden and probably the youngest player on the pitch.

But inexperience and youth will not undermine Ali McCann’s cup final credentials.

The 21-year-old was the best midfielder on the pitch in Saints’ Betfred Cup semi-final victory against Hibs and he’s also got two outstanding performances for Northern Ireland under his belt from this season.

It’s a high level body of work that should stand the McDiarmid Park academy product in good stead when a national trophy is up for grabs.

“It will definitely be my biggest game with St Johnstone by some distance,” said McCann. “The semi-final was previously the biggest.

“If you put this cup final together with the Northern Ireland caps, it’s been a great year for me. It’ll be even better if we go and win.

“I’m sure having played on the big stage against top players will stand me in good stead. That can only be positive.

“Cup finals don’t come around very often. We’re all excited and energy levels are high for the game.

“I’m not sure how I’m going to feel – you’d need to ask me on Sunday morning.

“You do get nervous before every game. But when you get a touch of the ball it’s back to a normal game of football. That will be the same on Sunday.”

Callum Davidson’s men couldn’t be happier with their cup final build-up.

McCann is on top form. So too is the team as whole. The former doesn’t guarantee he’ll bring his Sunday best to the national stadium and the latter doesn’t guarantee Saints will beat Livingston.

“We can’t get too carried away with it but we’ve had a nice run which has come at a good time before the final,” he said.

“It only really matters what happens on the day but the win last week does help us with spirit and confidence.

“All the players who have been in the side have done well recently. Everyone has played their part.”

McCann added: “It’s a clean slate for Sunday. We beat Livingston last time and they beat us at our place earlier in the season.

“We’ll put the games against them so far to one side and go and attack Sunday.

“We know what they are like. They are direct, fight for everything and don’t give you any time on the ball.

“We need to nullify their threats and get on the ball to create chances. The intensity of the game will be high. We’ve been defending brilliantly in the past few weeks and hopefully we can take that into the weekend as well.”

The absence of Saints supporters in Glasgow won’t dilute the players’ sense of responsibility.

“Hopefully we can do them proud,” said McCann. “I know the fans won’t be there but I’m sure it will still be a great day for everyone if we win.

“We want to bring happiness during these times. After the semi-final the reaction was brilliant and we had a real sense of pride.

“It’s been a bad year in general outside of football but the fans have stuck by us.

“Winning this would mean loads to everyone in and around the club. We need to make sure we take this opportunity.”