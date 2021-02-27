There are no ‘May 17’ omens for St Johnstone this time but faith is still strong for another cup triumph

He was the embodiment of St Johnstone’s cup final dreams and faith in 2014, the man whose shirt came to symbolise a powerful feeling of unstoppable destiny.

The fact that nobody can find an omen to come anywhere close to ‘May 17’ seven years later doesn’t bother Stevie May.

And neither does the fact that he’s a more peripheral figure in 2021, rather than the central lead.

The striker, who along with David Wotherspoon could soon claim the exalted status of double Saints cup winner, cares only about beating Livingston in Sunday’s Betfred Cup final, and the part he can play to make that happen.

“Nobody has come up with anything this time,” said May looking back at the attention the May 17 coincidence provoked after the Perth side’s semi-final win against Aberdeen, which he was the two-goal hero of. “Nothing too exciting.

“I don’t think we won it just because of tha but it was a nice little thing for me and it sold a few jerseys – the chairman made sure I didn’t get any cut of it, you won’t be surprised to know!”

Unless he has changed his name on the quiet by deed poll to Stevie February, and his kit number to 28, May’s influence on the Perth club winning their first ever League Cup will be through the experience and wisdom he can share in the dressing room and on the training pitch, and off the bench in the game itself.

The 28-year-old hasn’t started the last three matches and it would be a real selection curve ball out of the arm of Callum Davidson if he started this one.

However, in a match many suspect will be taken to extra-time and even penalties, impact sub could be a decisive role.

The most important thing is getting this win over the line on Sunday.

“The boys have been doing brilliantly and I’ve not been playing the last few games,” said May. “The way we are playing it is hard to get back in because the boys have been doing so well.

“But the most important thing is getting this win over the line on Sunday.

“It doesn’t matter who plays or who scores. It could be an own goal, I don’t care. It’s just about doing everything you can for the team to try and get the job done — and getting our hands on the silverware.”

The contrast in tenor between the 2014 cup final build-up and this weekend’s has been unavoidable, of course. But low key could be ideal for the current Saints team, according to May.

“It’s obviously completely different,” he said. “I was thinking to myself it could be beneficial to fully focus on the game and the job at hand. There are a lot less outside faces and voices and stuff like that.

“You are just coming into training and then going home, whereas there was so much more last time round. I think it might actually help to just focus solely on the job at hand.

“Some people might like all the hype but I don’t think this way is a terrible thing. Obviously the situation is terrible, but it does allow us to focus on our game plan and get our heads on it.”

There was a generation of Saints players for whom Hampden would have provoked feelings of dread given the number of semi-finals that were lost at the national stadium. Not this one.

“A lot of boys wouldn’t have played at Hampden before the semi-final and the way we performed that night is good for us,” he said. “Having gone there, done so well and been so confident. Having good memories of the place does help.

“It would be lovely if we could have our fans in but it’s not to be, so we’ve got to make the most of the situation as it is. Hampden is a huge arena for us to go and play in and hopefully win the cup in.”

“For me, where we won in 2014 didn’t matter. I’ve got good memories of Celtic Park. We won the cup there and I made my Scotland debut there. I was just happy to get my hands on the trophy. They could have given it to me in the basement as long as I got a touch of it.

“Obviously, it’s nice to be at the national stadium now. We’d love the fans to be there but it’s not to be, so we have to try to do what we did in the semi-final and get it done.”

© SNS Group

The bookmakers are struggling to separate the two teams and you can understand why. Livingston are higher in the league table and it’s not as if their astonishing winning run is ancient history, while Saints can point to stronger recent form and a Premiership victory over their opponents.

“I wouldn’t say we are favourites,” said May. “The performances of late have been good and our last performance at Motherwell was huge. It was our best of the season – that and the semi-final against Hibs.

“Coming off the back of the game at Motherwell helps, for sure, but Livingston over the last few months have been the in-form team in the league.

“I would probably say they are favourites but we will go about our business and be quietly confident that we can execute our game plan and get the job done.”

There were no end of old hands May could rely upon to settle cup final nerves seven years ago and he’ll be happy to take on those duties now. Avoiding stage fright will arguably be an even more relevant factor than it was in 2014 given that Saints have the most youthful squad in Scotland’s top flight.

“I can help the younger guys through this,” he said. “It’s good to have that mix in the squad.

“In our dressing room we’ve got Craig Conway, Craig Bryson and Liam Craig as well. I think that experience will help.

“You need organisation in your team. The skipper (Jason Kerr) and Liam (Gordon) are great talkers as well. You can’t underestimate how important that is in a game of this magnitude.

“The younger ones all have great belief and desire to win it. I know I was the same when I was 21 or whatever age I was last time I was in a final.

“Whatever the age, there would be no better feeling than getting our hands on another trophy for all of us.”