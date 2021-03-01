Callum Davidson: It is important we get St Johnstone cup celebrations right

Putting down plans to celebrate their Betfred Cup success is a work in progress but Callum Davidson has pledged that St Johnstone will “do it right” when the time comes.

With lockdown restrictions easing over the next few months, hopefully a window of opportunity to recognise the achievements of the Saints players and the part the supporters played in getting behind them won’t be too far away.

The reaction of the people of Perth so far has been everything you would expect of a fanbase that had previously only known one major trophy lift in its history.

And Davidson is determined that by holding fire, the McDiarmid Park club will make sure it’s only going to be a delay not a dilution of the eventual party.

“It wasn’t the traditional cup celebration that’s for sure,” he said. “I drove home, had a takeaway with the family and a glass of champagne.

“I know the fans want to celebrate with us when it’s allowed and it’s safe for everyone to enjoy the occasion.

“The club definitely wants to organise something so everyone can mark this achievement.

“We had never won this cup in 137 years or whatever it is so we need to celebrate properly.

“It is huge, especially given where this club has come from. But it is important we do it right.

“I have had lovely messages of congratulations from people in the game. I’m really appreciative of them taking the time to do that.

“It means a lot and it hits home what we have achieved here.

“I’m not a social media type but I was told there were plenty good luck messages from former Saints players. That was a nice touch as well.”