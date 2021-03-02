Callum Davidson wants to see St Johnstone maintain their high standards at Hamilton

Callum Davidson has admitted that pride and elation would quickly turn to fury if his St Johnstone Hampden Park heroes let their standards slip at Hamilton.

The Perth boss still has his sights set on securing a top six Premiership place to go along with the Betfred Cup that is now in the McDiarmid Park boardroom.

But he is also mindful that league safety has not yet been achieved.

A drop-off in their impeccable professionalism wouldn’t be accepted in the rearranged fixture with Accies – and it isn’t expected.

“It is so important that we get the points on board to make sure we are safe,” said Davidson. “And also to give us a fighting chance of making the top six.

“I’ve told the players it was great winning the trophy on Sunday but this game is just as important for me.

“You don’t get the accolades and rewards for winning this one but three points are massive at this stage of the season.

“I am always looking at the stats and the numbers. It is important we get the points and put in the performance needed to get them.

“I’m hungry to get the win and I have to make sure the players are as well. They have to be ready to go again.

“We have three games left before the split and are looking to win them all.

“We have been really good over the last couple of months. I would be furious if, because of attitude, we threw it away. So that as to be spot-on at Hamilton.”