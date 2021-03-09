Murray Davidson: St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson tells star Scottish Cup win can heal Betfred heartache

Murray Davidson suffered Betfred Cup final heartache.

But St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has challenged his veteran midfielder to bounce back for another medal bid.

And the prospect of an April 3 Scottish Cup clash with Tayside rivals Dundee should spur him on.

“Everyone knows how big a part Murray played in us getting to the final,” said the Saints boss.

“So as hard as it was for him to miss out on the big day, by the time it came around he was fine.

“What I’ve said to him is we still have the Scottish Cup.

“It’s great the cup has been saved.

“So we have to focus on that now and try to get as far as we can in that competition.

“Hopefully he can use what’s happened for the rest of his career and help us get to another final at some point.”

Perth powerhouse Davidson missed the club’s 2014 Scottish Cup triumph and a calf injury ruled him out of the recent Hampden win over Livingston.

His manager wants Davidson (33) to take advantage of a free weekend – and return to his squad for the crucial pre-split home clash with Ross County.

The 1-0 weekend win over Hibs has kept alive Perth hopes of pipping St Mirren to a top six spot.

“We will use the free week to build Murray up and hopefully after that he will be involved,” said the Saints boss.

“If not, there is the international break coming up as well so we’ll have him right for the Scottish Cup and the games after the split.

“It has been a hard time for Murray.

“Everyone rallied around him before the final when it became clear he wouldn’t make it.

“He was down in the dumps, as you would expect, but Murray is a strong character and you have to just get on with it.”

The lay-off has also bought time for midfielder Craig Bryson, who sat out the Hibs clash.

“Craig aggravated his ankle so we’ll see how he is,” said Davidson.

“We have managed him pretty well this season.”

The Perth manager admits the enforced break has come at a good time, after facing Hamilton and Hibs hard on the heels of the cup win.

“We have crammed a lot of games in. We have a break this week, play one game and then it’s another break.

“It can be frustrating but we’re glad of it this week because you saw on Saturday how exhausted the players were both physically and mentally.

“The rest will do some of them good.”