PODCAST: Dundee’s play-off sweat and the great United/Saints Scotland snub

Dundee fans had to swallow a dose of bitter medicine after their team was comprehensively beaten at Dens Park by Ayr United.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the potential implications for manager James McPake and the prospect of things changing for the better at Alloa on Friday night and beyond.

Also up for discussion are the Scotland snub for Lawrence Shankland and St Johnstone’s cup heroes, a Mark Ogren statement and top-six D-Day.

Listen below at Podbean –

Or subscribe and listen by clicking one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify