Liam Craig new contract: Topping the St Johnstone all-time appearance list would be ‘special’

Topping the all-time appearance charts for St Johnstone would be a “special” achievement, Liam Craig has admitted.

And signing a new one-year contract has given the Perth midfielder a great opportunity to do just that.

Craig’s pivotal part in Saints’ Betfred Cup-winning team was a Roy of the Rovers-esque plotline and if he moves past his old team-mate Steven Anderson next season, that would be another end of career fairytale.

There are only 15 games separating the pair of them (441 to 426) but bridging the gap isn’t occupying the former Falkirk man’s thoughts as he focuses on ensuring the McDiarmid Park side make a top six impact and put together a Scottish Cup run.

“That’s not something I think about but it would be special,” said the 34-year-old, referring to the prospect of leapfrogging Anderson in the Saints appearance table.

© SNS Group

“I just want to play as many games as I can for the club and for the supporters.

“At the start of the season if you gave us a top six finish and a League Cup win, we would have bitten your hand off.

“And now we’ve got so much to play for in the last five games – and the Scottish Cup.

“I remember when I first came to the club. The fans were probably wondering who I was.

“We might not have the biggest support but it’s loyal.

“I was fortunate enough to play with Ando for most of the games. Alan Main was another who I played loads of games with.

“You have David Wotherspoon here who has over 300 games.

“You look back over the years with the likes of Murray Davidson, Chris Millar, Dave Mackay, Alan Mannus and Frazer Wright.

“It just shows that this is a really good club and a place where players enjoy their football. For me, that has never changed.”

Craig has featured 28 times in this campaign and started, as well as finished, the last five games. At the business end of the season he has been integral to Saints’ cup and league achievements and proved the value of the two short-term deals he was offered in the summer and then again in January.

“I was grateful the club previously gave me the six-month contract with everything going on,” said the former Falkirk and Hibs player.

“It was at a time when we didn’t know what was happening moving forward. I felt one of the fortunate ones to be given a contract.

“I’ve said it loads of times now that you just get somewhere where the fit is perfect.

“It’s scary to think that I’ve been back six years now. That is quite incredible.

“I’m delighted to sign again. The biggest thing – I say it to the younger players – is to enjoy every day.

“I’m enjoying it as much as I ever have. It’s great to be playing alongside a young group of players who have so much potential.

“If I can give them any advice or help along the way on and off the park, then brilliant.”

Ending his playing career in Perth and in the Premiership would be the ideal scenario for Craig.

“Definitely,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in still playing at this level. I’ve adapted my game over the years.

“I’ve had good people at St Johnstone to help me and look after me.

“At times I’ve not played well but the managers have stuck by me and realised what I can bring to the team.

“When I was 20 or 21, we had a good group of senior pros here. I’m just glad that is the same now.

“As it’s always been at St Johnstone, it’s a squad that gets us success.”

That deep midfield role suits me but I’ve enjoyed playing in a two as well.

He added: “There was a time during the season when I had great discussions with the manager.

“It wasn’t a case of me moaning because I wasn’t playing. But I felt I could still play and wanted to play.

“I feel when I have been given an opportunity, I’ve taken it. When you get one you need to play well.

“That deep midfield role suits me but I’ve enjoyed playing in a two as well.

“There is a lot of satisfaction this season. It’s been a difficult year for everyone.”