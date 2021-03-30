WATCH: St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon scores his first goal for Canada in record win

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon played a goal-scoring role in a record win for the Canadian national side.

Wotherspoon’s first-half strike helped the Canadians into double figures for the first time in their history.

They thrashed the Cayman Islands 11-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

What a night!! 🇨🇦very proud and privileged to represent and play for #CMNT. Making history! Loved every minute of it. Top it off with my first goal was incredible pic.twitter.com/g6nArk4KkX — David Wotherspoon (@Spoony_10) March 30, 2021

The previous highest score was 8-0 over the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2018.

As well as scoring his first goal for his adopted country, Wotherspoon, who represented Scotland at under-21 level but was eligible to switch nations through his mother, had three assists.

A glorious moment. Wotherspoons first International goal comes in a World Cup Qualifier. Who was our last International scorer outwith friendly games? Suspect theres more goals for him here aswell if the game keeps going the same way. I've seen what I wanted to see though 😅 pic.twitter.com/aNaC8n3v6K — St Johnstone fan analysis (@StAnalysis) March 29, 2021

Canada are ranked 73rd in the world, 120 places above their part-time opponents. They have won both of their two group games so far.

Wotherspoon will now hope to be part of a June double-header against Aruba and Suriname.