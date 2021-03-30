Tuesday, March 30th 2021 Show Links
WATCH: St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon scores his first goal for Canada in record win

by Eric Nicolson
March 30 2021, 9.41am Updated: March 30 2021, 9.59am
David Wotherspoon.

St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon played a goal-scoring role in a record win for the Canadian national side.

Wotherspoon’s first-half strike helped the Canadians into double figures for the first time in their history.

They thrashed the Cayman Islands 11-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

The previous highest score was 8-0 over the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2018.

As well as scoring his first goal for his adopted country, Wotherspoon, who represented Scotland at under-21 level but was eligible to switch nations through his mother, had three assists.

Canada are ranked 73rd in the world, 120 places above their part-time opponents. They have won both of their two group games so far.

Wotherspoon will now hope to be part of a June double-header against Aruba and Suriname.

