‘Exceptional’ David Wotherspoon is making football memories to treasure with St Johnstone and Canada

He has been “exceptional” for St Johnstone this season, according to Perth boss Callum Davidson.

And now David Wotherspoon has claimed himself a small piece of Canadian football history.

The McDiarmid Park star’s first goal for his national team against the Cayman Islands was one of a record-breaking 11 without reply in a World Cup qualifier.

Canada’s previous highest score was 8-0 over the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2018.

As well as scoring, Wotherspoon, who represented Scotland at under-21 level but was eligible to switch nations through his mother, produced three assists.

A glorious moment. Wotherspoons first International goal comes in a World Cup Qualifier. Who was our last International scorer outwith friendly games? Suspect theres more goals for him here aswell if the game keeps going the same way. I've seen what I wanted to see though 😅 pic.twitter.com/aNaC8n3v6K — St Johnstone fan analysis (@StAnalysis) March 29, 2021

After becoming the only Saints player to start two cup finals (and win them both), the 2021 treasured sporting memories are stacking up for the 31-year-old.

“These are the sort of games you remember when you stop playing,” said Davidson.

“It was good for David to get back into the Canada squad for these qualifiers.

“His performances this season have been exceptional.

“It’s a big commitment for him with the travelling required but I’d never stop any player getting international recognition.

“It’s great that he got time on the pitch and did well.”

It’s a bit of a pain that we won’t get him back earlier.

Friday is the likely return to training date for Wotherspoon (and Ali McCann). It would have been earlier but for the Cayman Islands match being put back a day.

“It’s a bit of a pain that we won’t get him back earlier due to flights and timings,” said Davidson.

“It’s hard for him to travel all that way, especially at this time and be away from his family. But it’s good that he has been involved.

“Hopefully he comes back to us nice and fresh.”

Wotherspoon’s next potential involvement with Canada will be the early June double-header against Aruba and Suriname as they seek to extend their 100% World Cup qualification record.

His immediate priority is helping Saints progress in the Scottish Cup and keeping alive hopes of a Hampden double.

From here on it will hopefully be a busy schedule of cup and league football for Saints, who face local rivals Dundee on Saturday, but Davidson doesn’t fear an end of season energy dip.

“The boys are all fit so there is no issue with getting their levels up,” he said. “You just need to maintain them.

“If we weren’t in times of Covid the boys could maybe have gone away and had a little break. But that can’t happen.

“I think we would rather just play football games at the moment.

“You need a little bit of luck and fortune along the way in the cup. But we have put the hard work in and will hopefully get the rewards from it.

“We’ve had a period of time where we’ve played well and done well. You want to keep playing games.”

One man who hasn’t been playing games of late, and is unlikely to do so at Dens, is Murray Davidson.

Caution and patience remain the watchwords for the midfielder.

“Muzz probably won’t be fit for Dundee,” said Davidson.

“We need to work him back in to make sure he doesn’t have any more set-backs and stays clear of injury.

“He is important for us and we’ll hopefully have some big games towards the latter part of the season. We want him ready to go.”