St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark hoping penalty save proves to be a cup omen

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark is hoping his weekend penalty save will prove to be a cup omen.

Clark produced heroics in the shoot-out of the Betfred Cup quarter-final against Dunfermline to help keep the Perth club in the competition they ended up winning.

And by denying Dundee’s Charlie Adam from the spot at Dens Park, the big goalie played a crucial role in ensuring Saints were in the hat for the last-16 and last-eight draws for the Scottish Cup.

On the prospect of history repeating itself and his penalty save being part of another cup triumph, Clark said: “It would be a nice tradition!

“My brother and my dad used to cane me for not saving penalties when I was younger.

“It used to be that if it was a penalty you knew it would be a goal because I was hopeless at saving them.

“I don’t know what it is but something has changed.

“The odds are heavily stacked against you but you have to believe that you’ll save it. Maybe I’m just getting more lucky and going the right way.

“It is a lottery but thankfully for me, just now it’s going my way.”

Saints were drawn to face Clyde in the next round of the competition and, should they progress, will then face the winners of an Old Firm derby away from home in the quarter-final.