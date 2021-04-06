Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett is a potential St Johnstone target – but no contact between clubs yet

by Eric Nicolson
April 6 2021, 9.32am Updated: April 6 2021, 5.52pm
© SNS GroupPeter Pawlett.
Peter Pawlett.

Dundee United’s Peter Pawlett has emerged as a potential transfer target for St Johnstone.

The former Aberdeen and MK Dons player, who had a brief loan spell at McDiarmid Park in 2012-13, is out of contract at Tannadice at the end of this season and as such is free to talk to other clubs.

© SNS
Peter Pawlett in action for Saints in 2013.

He is on Callum Davidson’s list of possible summer signings but Courier Sport understands Saints are not at the stage of formalising their interest by getting in touch with United to initiate discussions with the midfielder.

Pawlett has made 27 appearances for the Tangerines this season. He arrived in January 2019.

The former Scotland under-21 international was signed by Robbie Neilson as an out-and-out wide player but has since adapted his game to be an asset for United more centrally.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson told players beating Dundee could define the rest of their season