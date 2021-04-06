Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett is a potential St Johnstone target – but no contact between clubs yet

Dundee United’s Peter Pawlett has emerged as a potential transfer target for St Johnstone.

The former Aberdeen and MK Dons player, who had a brief loan spell at McDiarmid Park in 2012-13, is out of contract at Tannadice at the end of this season and as such is free to talk to other clubs.

© SNS

He is on Callum Davidson’s list of possible summer signings but Courier Sport understands Saints are not at the stage of formalising their interest by getting in touch with United to initiate discussions with the midfielder.

Pawlett has made 27 appearances for the Tangerines this season. He arrived in January 2019.

WATCH

We go back to this Scottish Cup tie in February ’14 & the last time that Aberdeen won at Celtic Park. It was 1-1 going in to the break but a goal from Peter Pawlett secures a 2-1 victory sending Aberdeen into the quarter-finals.@CelticFC v @AberdeenFC – 12pm – @SkyFootball pic.twitter.com/uSF9hUp5So — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 13, 2018

The former Scotland under-21 international was signed by Robbie Neilson as an out-and-out wide player but has since adapted his game to be an asset for United more centrally.