ANALYSIS: He is the only goalscorer Aberdeen have but will Callum Hendry ever play for St Johnstone again?

It was one of the more curious January deadline day transfer tales – the striker who couldn’t get a game for St Johnstone being coveted by two big city clubs above them in the Premiership table.
There were some Aberdeen and Hibs supporters able to grasp the logic of recruiting the fourth choice centre-forward in a Perth squad that was toiling to find the net more than their own teams at the time but they were in the minority.
