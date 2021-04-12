Craig Bryson: St Johnstone midfielder on contract talks and THAT Clyde v Celtic Scottish Cup shock

Craig Bryson is open to the idea of extending his St Johnstone career for a further season.

The Perth midfielder, who started for Saints in the 1-0 defeat to his old club Aberdeen at the weekend, has reached the ‘veteran’ stage at the age of 34.

He is one of several McDiarmid Park players out of contract in the summer but is in no rush to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

“I’ve not actually spoken to the manager yet,” said Bryson. “When he gets round to me, we’ll have a conversation and see what happens.

© SNS Group

“I enjoy it at St Johnstone. The gaffer has been excellent with me and it’s an unbelievable group of lads.

“To win a cup and finish in the top six has made it a great season.”

Bryson couldn’t be described as a first team regular for Saints but he has clocked up 23 appearances under Callum Davidson, around half of those starts.

“Every player wants to play every game and if you’re not in the team, you’re disappointed,” he said.

“Any time you aren’t picked, you accept it and you train that bit harder the next week. To stay in the team you need to play well. That’s how it is here.”

Meanwhile, Bryson is the ideal man to remind his team-mates to beware of a Clyde Scottish Cup last-16 shock at the weekend.

He was the youngest player in the Bully Wee side that famously knocked Celtic out of the competition on Roy Keane’s debut back in 2006, scoring the opening goal that afternoon.

“I’ve not played against Clyde since I left,” said Bryson.

“I’ll never forget where I came from and what they did for me in my career. Hopefully there are still a few familiar faces next weekend. It will be a case of trying to win a game for St Johnstone and then speaking to everybody after.

“It’s still one of the best days of my career.

“Nobody gave us a chance going into that game.

“We played brilliantly and even had goals disallowed. We thoroughly deserved our win.

“I’d certainly have taken 2-1 before the game, that’s for sure.

“It was a great day for Clyde, a great day for the players and a great day for everybody connected with the club.

“Hopefully there isn’t another day like that at St Johnstone’s expense.”