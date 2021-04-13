St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has sympathy for part-time Scottish Cup opponents Clyde

Just talking about Clyde’s fixture list is enough to make you feel tired.

And St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson certainly has sympathy for the relentless grind of football matches their weekend Scottish Cup opponents are having to negotiate to get their season finished.

The last-16 tie at McDiarmid Park on Saturday will make it an incredible 12 games in 29 days for Danny Lennon’s part-timers.

And the Saturday-Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday slog the Bully Wee are currently enduring won’t end there.

It will be hard on them physically and mentally.

“It’s really tough for the League One and League Two teams at the moment because of the schedule,” said Davidson.

“It has been really hard on them playing three games in a week at times so as a manager you appreciate how difficult that is and even more so when they’re part-time.

“We have watched Clyde already but we’ll get another two chances this week before we play them.”

The shackles are off for Saints in the post-split Premiership matches, as far as Davidson is concerned, and the same applies to the Scottish Cup.

“From our point of view, it’s great the cup is happening like this because it feels like a mini-tournament,” he said.

“Having got into the top six, we can enjoy it because the pressure we’re under comes from ourselves and trying to get to fifth in the league.

“Other teams might have other types of pressure with promotions and relegations, but we are in a different mindset.

“Hopefully we can end the season strongly in both the league and the Scottish Cup.

Meanwhile, Davidson is optimistic that progress is being made with player contract talks at McDiarmid Park.

“All clubs have been a bit quieter than they normally are because of the restrictions,” he said.

“We are still working away and are getting a bit closer with a few of the boys, so hopefully we’ll have things arranged soon.

“We want to keep a hold of our players because there’s a good age, with a good blend of youth and experience to the team.

“So there’s a nice balance there and hopefully we can keep that.”

Resting on laurels would mean going backwards from one season to the next, Davidson warned.

“The league will be tougher next season,” he added. “Hearts are coming back and you’d expect other clubs to spend money too.

“So you’d think the league will be stronger after the summer and we’ll have to improve again.”

On Murray Davidson’s comeback from a calf injury, he reported: “Murray is stepping up his running again this week and hopefully he’ll be back part of things before the end of the season.”

Reflecting on Saints’ first defeat in seven games at the weekend, Davidson said: “We should have got something from the game but the first goal is always crucial and we didn’t take our chances.

“Aberdeen punished us on the counter and when they get in front, they defend their box well and are difficult to break down.”