Ali McCann: St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson looking out for signs of fatigue in star midfielder

Ali McCann is a regular for club and country.

But St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson issued a reminder that his star player has yet to complete a season from start to finish.

And, with European qualification up for grabs and a Scottish Cup run another important club aim, the Perth boss will be watching out for signs of fatigue in his young midfielder so he can make best use of his prodigious talents in the run-in.

McCann, whose big breakthrough came in 2019 under Tommy Wright after a short loan spell at Stranraer, has 41 appearances under his belt in Saints blue and Northern Irish green over the course of 2020/21.

However, seeing a campaign through from the first day to the final one will be a new experience for the 21-year-old.

“You have to look at the bigger picture,” said Davidson.

“I think this is going to be Ali’s first full season. A lot of people forget that.

“He obviously played last year but the season got cut short.

“This is his first time at going deep into the season. He has been away with Northern Ireland, so he hasn’t really been getting a break. He has been continuously on the go.

“I would only look after him if I think he needs a break. We have a lot of big games coming up.

“Saturday is a huge game for us as we want to do well in the cup competition. But at the same time, I want to make sure my players are fresh and strong for the rest of the season.”

Saints’ other current international, David Wotherspoon, has featured even more than McCann this season – 43 matches.

And Davidson judged last weekend’s match clash with Aberdeen as the right time to take him out of the starting line-up.

© SNS Group

“I just thought I would give a couple of guys the opportunity to play in the system,” he explained.

“I thought the front three played really well regarding their pressing side and the working hard side.

“I just wanted a little change to freshen things up. David has travelled a lot and the same with Ali.

“You have to look after them at this point in the season.”

The fact that Saints are facing a Clyde side on Saturday whose fixture list is a daunting and physically demanding as they come would point to an opportunity for further squad rotation by Davidson for the last-16 Scottish Cup tie.

“I might make two or three changes again,” he said. “The core will be there but I think I will change a few.

“It would be good to have a look at a few and some players have to perform well.

“I’m pretty confident with whoever out of the 17 or 18 players I pick that they will go out and perform to the level that I want.

“We need to make sure we do that right on Saturday.”

The Clyde one to 11 will be hard to predict. Less so the identity of their main man, if he plays of course.

© SNS

Former Dundee United cup hero David Goodwillie is one of the most prolific strikers below the Premiership.

“He was here training with us when I was working with Tommy,” said Davidson.

“I know David and he is a very good player. He is someone that we will need to be aware of.

“They have a lot of games coming up. We have watched them but it is going to be hard to second guess what their team is going to be.

“They will pick who is the freshest and fittest and come and have a go at us.

“It’s a tough schedule for them, but more importantly I’ll be looking at what we do and how we perform on the day.

“We need to do everything right and be really professional. If we don’t do that it could be a long afternoon.”

Theirs is a flawless record against lower league opposition.

Saints defeated Kelty Hearts, Brechin City, Peterhead and Dunfermline in the Betfred Cup and have knocked Dundee out of the Scottish Cup.

“It has been a real positive for me,” he said. “I have probably mixed and matched my team with it as well.

“It gives me confidence in the group of players I have. I believe I am going to get a result with whatever team I have out.”