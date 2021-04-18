Rangers v St Johnstone: Saints will have no fear at Ibrox as Michael O’Halloran hopes to repeat 2015 heroics

St Johnstone will have no fear when they take on Rangers in their Scottish Cup quarter-final, according to Michael O’Halloran.

Steven Gerrard’s men, who knocked Celtic out of the competition at Ibrox, are the hot favourites to make it a 2020/21 league and cup double.

But Betfred Cup winners Saints are also a team buoyed by the confidence of securing silverware and will bring a ‘nothing to lose’ attitude into their their last-eight clash.

“We can only take the positives from winning the League Cup,” said O’Halloran. “Cup games are one-off matches but it did not matter which team won on Sunday because we were always going to have a tricky game away from home.

“It has been an incredible season but the manager has told us he doesn’t want it to peter out.”

O’Halloran, who scored one goal in the Perth side’s victory against Clyde on Saturday evening and set-up Guy Melamed for the other, will be hoping to roll back the years at Ibrox.

He was the man of the match when Saints knocked an undefeated Rangers out of the League Cup in 2015.

“I would have to say that was a big moment in my career,” said O’Halloran. “I remember at the time Rangers were doing well. They hadn’t lost that season.

“Macca (Steven MacLean) assisted my goal that night. It was a memorable match and hopefully we can replicate that next weekend.

“It’s a massive week for us but that’s what you want at this time of the season. You want big games.”