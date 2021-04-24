Guy Melamed in the clear for St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup clash with Rangers after migraine scare

Guy Melamed gave Rangers a headache before being forced out of the midweek clash with a migraine.

But the St Johnstone striker has been given the all-clear to face the Ibrox side in tomorrow’s Scottish Cup quarter final.

“Guy is fine, he had blurred vision and a banging headache but he’s back in and training now,” said Saints manager Callum Davidson.

“It was low sun at that time of night and then the lights were on, so we think it may have been something to do with it.

“I actually had it in my career and had to come off twice with migraines, so I know exactly how he felt.

“Your vision goes, you can’t see the ball properly and your head gets very sore.

“Guy wasn’t happy having to come off because he was playing well. He’d put one away really well that got chalked off for offside.

“And then he had a very good header, so he was playing well.”

Davidson expects Gers boss Steven Gerrard to revert to his familiar 4-3-3 set-up, with Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Alfredo Moreles rested-up in midweek.

And he could be tempted to tweak his own set-up for Ibrox after a late Liam Criag penalty secured a 1-1 draw on league duty.

“When you have someone like Guy who scores goals, the front two is something I am always thinking about.

“We have looked at it a few times and it has worked, so we’ll see what we do this weekend.”

“I am having a think about our formation because I think Rangers will go back to their 4-3-3.

“They changed it against us on Wednesday and I think they will go back to it.

“We have always thought the two games would be different, the game on Sunday will be a totally different test.

“All the pressure is on Rangers.

“They are favourites to win the competition and everyone expects them to beat us this weekend.”

Davidson maintains that winning the Betfred Cup and making the top six has prepared his players well for the challenge that lies in wait at Ibrox.

“The players believe in what they are doing after the last four or five months,” he said.

“They believe in each other. They have confidence in putting in a performance whatever team I put out.

“Winning a trophy was obviously massive. They will look back on that achievement with great memories.

“It probably does give them a boost knowing they have managed to win something and they have got into the top six.

“It has been a really good season.

“The pressure is on Rangers to win the cup this season. They are the favourites for the tournament and have been fantastic at home.

“We just have to go there fighting and make sure we give a good game and try to take something from it.”