St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser looks to be out for the season but should be back for the next one

Scott Tanser’s season is almost certainly over, it has been confirmed.

And, as first feared, the left-back is highly unlikely to be fit for St Johnstone’s Scottish Cup semi-final, or final if they get there.

But on a positive note, his ankle injury isn’t severe enough to prevent him recovering for the next campaign, which is likely to be played with a different club.

Giving an update on the prognosis for the Englishman, who is out of contract in the summer and expected to move on, Saints manager Callum Davidson said: “I think Scott’s going to be out for the rest of the season which is a blow.

“The good news is it’s not as bad as we first thought. He’ll probably be out until pre-season.”

Zander Clark was omitted from Saints’ match day squad against Hibs on Saturday, with Elliott Parish proving to be an able deputy for the quarter-final hero.

“I’m not sure what happened with Zander,” said Davidson. “I’ll need to investigate that further.

“I think he got himself involved in the celebrations and someone stood on his big toe.

“Hopefully it’s not too bad. We will need to see how it settles down next week.

“I was delighted with Elliott who came in and showed real character and commanded his box.”

Davidson made seven changes to his starting line-up for the 1-0 victory that takes Saints above Livingston into fifth and the Perth boss now has Hampden selection dilemmas.

“I probably did have a team in my head but people have now put question marks in that,” he said.

“That is good for me and makes it more difficult. Hopefully we will get through this week in training and everyone stays fit and healthy and we can look forward to Sunday.

“Whatever team I pick, they’ll all be ready and match sharp.”