St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson on Manager of the Year shortlist

Callum Davidson has made the shortlist for Scottish football’s William Hill Manager of the Year.

The St Johnstone boss was in the top four when members of the Scottish Football Writers’ Association cast their vote.

Davidson, who guided Saints to their first-ever League Cup triumph and has the chance of making it a double in the Scottish Cup, has had a stunning first season as a number one after succeeding Tommy Wright.

Many thought it would be mission impossible to follow in the footsteps of the greatest manager in the Perth club’s history but Davidson has been an instant success.

With a young side, not only has he enjoyed cup success, he also took Saints into the top six in the Premiership and has high hopes of qualifying for European football next season either through the Scottish Cup or the league.

Ali McCann's winning penalty 🙌 Bring on the Semi-Finals 👊#SJFC pic.twitter.com/AmxUlAOdLx — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 26, 2021

Davidson is up against Steven Gerrard, David Martindale and Steve Clarke.

The winning manager will be announced in newspapers before the end of the season.