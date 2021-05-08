Not many firsts left for this St Johnstone team – but group stage European football and double glory fit the bill

After breaking new ground with their League Cup triumph, there aren’t many firsts left for this St Johnstone team.

Group stage European football through to Christmas would fall into that category, though.

As would the unvarnished glory of a national trophy double.

Both goals are tantalisingly close for Callum Davidson’s men – and both will be driving them on as St Mirren step forward at Hampden as the penultimate opponents in their path.

“First and foremost, you think ‘let’s win the Scottish Cup’ but when you realise you have that incentive of European football for a while, it is even better,” said Jamie McCart.

“It would be incredible for the club especially from a financial point of view. It would be massive, especially during these times.

“We just have to get through this game on Sunday. If we get through that we can start dreaming maybe.

“My history on Scottish football is not the best but I can’t remember too many other teams outside the Old Firm winning both cups in a season, that’s for sure.”

The absence of four of their self-isolating team-mates will further fuel their determination, of course.

A horribly-timed coronavirus episode would spook many a manager and his group of players but McCart believes Davidson’s strategy of making sure all his senior pros have been kept ticking over with regular game-time, particularly of late, will serve Saints well and hopefully get its reward.

“It will be invaluable for us now,” said McCart, who was part of a winning team featuring seven changes from one game to the next at Easter Road last weekend.

“We have a small squad but it is a squad with a lot of quality in it.

“That is shown by how well we have done this season. Anyone who plays this weekend will give it their all.

“We know how good a team St Mirren are and how well organised they are under Jim Goodwin. It will be no easy feat.

“All in all we are full of confidence going into Sunday.

“It was a brilliant feeling for us to go and beat Rangers – the best team in the league – away from home in the last round. But it doesn’t really matter who you beat along the way in cup competitions. It is about going on to win it.”

The likes of Danny McNamara, David Wotherspoon, Guy Melamed, Ali McCann, Liam Craig and Shaun Rooney have all had ‘key man’ status at different stages of the season.

But the most important team within a team, certainly in this calendar year, has been the central defensive trio of McCart, Liam Gordon and Jason Kerr.

As a combination of talents, you’ll not find a better balanced unit in the country.

© SNS Group

“Earlier in the season we played similarly to how we are just now but the wee moments in games either didn’t go for us,” said the former Inverness Caley Thistle man.

“The defence has done well as the season has progressed but a lot of credit has to go to the people around us as well.

“The players in front work so hard to stop balls coming in while we have a great goalkeeper behind us. We are a well organised team in general.”

McCart added: “I’m playing with more confidence given I have another year’s experience under my belt.

“I think the style we play suits me as well. All in all, it has been a good learning curve and a good year for me.

“Jason and Liam are two good guys off the park and I get on really well with them. We all complement each other as we have three different styles. I really enjoy playing beside both of them.”

McCart has the ball-playing skills of a central midfielder. But over the course of this season he has learned to appreciate when to keep a lid on them and when to let them flourish.

I think that is something I have completely eradicated from my game.

“In my younger days coming through at Celtic it was all playing out from the back and maybe I made too many mistakes,” he admitted.

“I think that is something I have completely eradicated from my game which is pleasing for me.

“Maturity and decision-making just comes with playing time and experience, so it has been good.”

That decisiveness McCart referenced has been aided by his manager’s attention to detail ahead of matches.

“Everyone knows where they stand and from a coaching point of view he is first class,” he said.

“You are never in the dark about what he wants you to do or where he wants you to go or how we are going to set-up.

“For a football player clarity is one of the most important things and I think we have had that, especially since the turn of the year.

“I think you can see everyone knows what they are doing and that really comes down to the gaffer, Steven MacLean and Alex Cleland.”

Saints are seeking their third Hampden win in a row and have the advantage over St Mirren of knowing they can step-up when the pressure is as high as the stakes.

“In the semi-final against Hibs we rode a storm,” said McCart. “In the first half-hour we were really under the cosh but we saw that out.

“After that we went from strength to strength. Then against Livingston it is always going to be a tough game and we knew would have to be at it.

“I think everyone to a man has been working hard and I think that has shown in our organisation. Teams have been struggling to break us down.

“There has been belief there all season. We have all shown character and resilience. At Rangers they scored with five minutes to go and it was deflating to be honest.

“But we just kept going until the last minute and nobody could have foreseen the big 6ft 5in goalie coming up and heading towards goal.

“I think that just shows we never give up and when you show that resilience and character you get those wee bits of luck.”