St Johnstone get Bobby Zlamal as emergency goalkeeper for St Mirren Scottish Cup semi-final

St Johnstone have brought in Bobby Zlamal as emergency goalkeeping cover for Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against St Mirren.

The Perth side have suffered a Covid-19 crisis, with four players ruled out this weekend.

Ironically, the 35-year-old Czech keeper was loaned from Hearts to St Mirren earlier in the season when the Buddies had coronavirus issues, and played three matches for Jim Goodwin.

Zlamal, who has been recruited for seven days, hasn’t featured for the Jam Tarts since Robbie Neilson arrived at Tynecastle and is out of contract this summer.