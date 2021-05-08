Craig Bryson: St Johnstone are given boost ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final as former Scotland international pens new deal

St Johnstone have been given a pre-Hampden boost after experienced midfielder Craig Bryson signed a new one-year contract.

Bryson, 34, joined the Saints last October following an injury-hit spell at Aberdeen — and the vastly-experienced Scotland international has emerged as an influential figure, both on and off the pitch.

The former Derby, Cardiff and Kilmarnock man has made 24 appearances this term, helping the Perth outfit secure a top-six berth in the Premiership and lift the Betfred Cup for the first time in their history, albeit he was an unused substitute the final.

And Bryson was thrilled to secure his future until the summer of 2022.

Bryson told St Johnstone’s official website: “I’m really pleased to have got my new contract and extended my stay.

“I’m very settled here and enjoying my football. The team has been doing very well and it was great to hear that the manager and the board wanted me to stay.

“The club has made me feel very welcome from day one and the dressing-room has a brilliant team spirit.”

McDiarmid Park boss Callum Davidson added: “Craig brings a wealth of experience to us on and off the park. He sets high standards every day and it’s great to know we will have him next season.

“I wanted him to sign a new contract and I’m delighted it has all been sorted out ahead of our cup semi-final against St Mirren. It’s great news.”