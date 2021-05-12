St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson misses out to Steven Gerrard for manager of the year award

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has missed out on the manager of the year award.

It has been announced that Steven Gerrard topped the William Hill Scottish Football Writers Association vote, which concluded before Davidson guided his Perth team to their second cup final of the season.

Rangers are unbeaten in their Premiership campaign after emphatically denying Celtic 10 titles in a row.

Davidson has had an incredible first season in charge of the club he played for in two spells.

After taking over from Tommy Wright, he masterminded Saints’ Betfred Cup triumph and now has them one game away from a historic double and group stage European football next season.

The other two managers shortlisted were Steve Clarke and David Martindale.