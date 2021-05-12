Thursday, May 13th 2021 Show Links
BREAKING: More players out of St Johnstone team at Celtic as Covid-19 issue continues

By Eric Nicolson
May 12 2021, 6.30pm
© SNS GroupCallum Davidson.
St Johnstone’s Covid-19 crisis continues to hang over the Perth club.

Callum Davidson’s side to face Celtic in their penultimate Premiership fixture includes five changes from the team which beat St Mirren in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The Perth boss, who was already dealing with four players being sidelined as a result of coronavirus regulations, will give more details after the game finishes but he was only able to select five substitutes and just two of those (Guy Melamed and David Wotherspoon) are senior pros.

Bobby Zlamal, signed on a seven-day emergency loan from Hearts, made his first start, as did Charlie Gilmour.

