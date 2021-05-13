St Johnstone Covid-19 crisis: The strict rules Saints must stick by ahead of Scottish Cup final explained

Callum Davidson has spoken of the “very concerning” Covid-19 crisis at McDiarmid Park ahead of the Scottish Cup final on May 22.

The St Johnstone boss was without eight players for Wednesday’s 4-0 defeat against Celtic, yet remains hopeful that the issue will not result in anyone missing out on the Hampden showpiece.

Here, Courier Sport analyses the processes, timescales and regulations which the Saints — as with every other SPFL club navigating this pandemic — must adhere to in the coming days.

THE TESTING PROCESS

St Johnstone and Hibernian will both be obliged to carry out club-wide testing in the week prior to the Scottish Cup final.

A test must take place within 168 hours — seven days — of the prior one, meaning sides are allowed to carry out the process as early as Sunday for a fixture on the subsequent Saturday.

Most teams, including Saints’ Hampden opponents, choose to test on a Wednesday or Thursday in order to provide the most up to date results — while still affording the required time to get the necessary information to the SPFL or Scottish FA prior to the match.

A list of individuals who have returned negative tests is emailed to a dedicated inbox at the Scottish FA (the SPFL also have one for competitions under their jurisdiction).

Those results are cross-referenced with the ‘medical declaration register’; a list of around 40 names, including players, coaches, backroom staff and administrative workers within the club’s bubble.

POSITIVE TEST PROTOCOLS

If a club returns a positive test, then they are required to inform Dr John MacLean, the Scottish FA Chief Medical Consultant and member of the Joint Response Group (JRG).

The Scottish Government will be informed of the situation.

With those individuals who tested positive immediately required to isolate, a period of investigation swiftly takes place to ascertain their close contacts.

The JRG liaise with club representatives regarding travel arrangements, seating plans, social meetings and mask use in a bid to identify others who would be considered close contacts during the previous 48 hours.

Once close contacts have been pin-pointed, the JRG make a decision regarding who will be eligible to play in the next fixture.

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie, Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster are the other members of the four-person JRG.

ISOLATION

Scottish football adheres to Scottish Government advice in this regard.

Any member of staff who tests positive for Covid-19 must isolate for 10 days. They are then exempt from testing for the next 90 days due to the existing antibodies in their system.

Close contacts are also required to isolate for 10 days, with a test to be carried out within five days of being told to isolate. However, even if that test proves negative, the individual will still be unavailable for the full period of their isolation.