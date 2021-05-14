St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson in running for PFA Scotland Manager of the Year award

Callum Davidson is in the running for PFA Scotland Manager of the Year after a historic debut season as St Johnstone manager.

Davidson has been nominated alongside Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, Livingston’s David Martindale and Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn as part of a four-man shortlist for the award.

The winner will be announced the Sunday and could prove a timely boost for Davidson as he prepares to lead his Saints side out in the Scottish Cup Final against Hibernian at Hampden in eight days’ time.

It will be the second time this season that Davidson has taken his team to the National Stadium, having masterminded their League Cup success in February.

Davidson, who succeeded Tommy Wright in June 2020, has also led St Johnstone a top six finish in his first year in full-time management.

© SNS Group

Rovers boss McGlynn is also a worthy contender for the award after steering the Kirkcaldy side into second place in the Championship in their first season back in Scottish football’s second tier.

Gerrard, who is aiming for a hat-trick of managerial awards having already been named as Scottish Football Writers’ Manager of the Year and SPFL Premiership Manager of the Season, ended Celtic’s domination of ten-in-a-row to help Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title.

Martindale has also impressed for Livingston this term, leading his side to the League Cup Final, only to lose out to a Shaun Rooney goal.

McGlynn was the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year in a previous spell in charge of Raith in 2011 but no St Johnstone boss has ever won the award since its’ formation in 2007.