Saturday, May 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Callum Hendry set for summer St Johnstone return after ‘no contact’ from Aberdeen

By Gordon Bannerman
May 14 2021, 10.27pm
© SNS GroupHendry is on course to return to St Johnstone.
Callum Hendry is set to return to St Johnstone this summer.

The Perth striker was allowed to join Aberdeen on loan at the end of the January transfer window – and has made 14 appearances for the Reds, scoring four goals.

Saints manager Callum Davidson said the decision to sanction Hendry’s Pittodrie move was a show of faith in the ability of Chris Kane – who has penned a new two-year deal at McDiarmid Park.

© SNS Group
Callum Hendry celebrates scoring for Aberdeen with Jonny Hayes.

But with no inquiries as yet from new Dons boss Stephen Glass, it looks like Hendry, who has a year left to run on his contract, will be returning to Perth in the summer to fight for his place.

“There has been no contact from Aberdeen at all. I let Callum go to get games,” said Davidson.

“We got a small fee from Aberdeen. They were looking for strikers.

© SNS Group
Hendry had a quiet start to the season with Saints.

“Now he is actually starting games, which is great for me.

“I get on well with Callum and the family, and I always said to him: ‘The door’s never shut here’.

“With me playing a slightly different formation now, there are more opportunities for him to play at St Johnstone.”

Hendry was also reportedly on Saints’ Scottish Cup final opponents Hibs’ radar in January.

