St Johnstone qualify for Europe after 0-0 draw with Livingston

St Johnstone have qualified for Europe.

The Perth side got the point they needed to finish fifth in the Premiership on goal difference, a place above their opponents, LIvingston.

The match may have been instantly forgettable but this was a very good day for Saints.

Not only is that spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers secured, manager Callum Davidson was also able to field three returning players in his starting line-up – Murray Davidson, Stevie May and Liam Craig.

FULL TIME | ST JOHNSTONE 0-0 LIVINGSTON Fifth. Europe. Pump it up! #SJFCLive pic.twitter.com/i1fTPul4ur — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 15, 2021

Hopefully there will now be an all-clear resulting from next week’s Covid-19 tests and Davidson will have a full squad to choose from for the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park next Saturday.

There was precious little in the way of penalty box action in a first half that had an end of season rather than battle for Europe feel about it.

Stevie May forced a save out of Max Stryjek when a David Wotherspoon corner broke nicely for the Saints striker and Bobby Zlamal was called into action to divert a Jay Emmanuel-Thomas shot past the post.

© SNS Group

That was as good as it got, though.

And the second half wasn’t much better.

It was incident-free until Saints nearly shot themselves in the foot.

James Brown gave Shaun Rooney a pass in the home team’s own box that he wasn’t expecting and when possession was turned over, Zlamal had to make an excellent save from a Jaze Kabia shot.

Then, from the rebound, Jason Kerr timed a sliding tackle to perfection to thwart Kabia and not give away a penalty.

Saints managed the game well from there and all thoughts can now turn to their quest for a cup double.