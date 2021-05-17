Murray Davidson: St Johnstone midfielder looks forward to biggest game of his career after signing new contract

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson is looking forward to the “biggest game” of his career after signing a new one-year contract.

Davidson, 33, has been a Saints player since 2009.

After missing out on the 2014 Scottish Cup final and this season’s Betfred Cup final through injury, he is now hoping it will be third time lucky against Hibs on Saturday.

🆕 | The Football Club is delighted to announce that Club legend Murray Davidson has signed a new one-year contract! Murray has been at McDiarmid Park since 2009 and is now with us until the summer of 2022 🙌#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 17, 2021

The former Livingston man told the Saints website: “I think everyone is aware of what St Johnstone means to me. To have my contract situation sorted out is brilliant.

“The new one year contract is great and I thank the Chairman, the Board and Scott Boyd for giving me the opportunity to be here for next season.

“Also, the manager and all of his staff have been brilliant with the squad this season. As players, we couldn’t have asked for more from any of them.

“I am now fully focused on the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday.

“I am desperate to be involved and it’s going to be the biggest game of my career.

“Over the years it’s been well documented that I missed the 2014 Scottish Cup Final and the Betfred League Cup Final this season due to injury.

“Now, I hope that there are no setbacks this week and I’ll be available for selection.

“What we have achieved this season has been incredible. To win silverware, finish in the top six and qualify for European football is amazing.

“The Scottish Cup is the last bit of it and I hope we can do it.

“Now, we will all pull together, one last time, and see where it takes us on Saturday. Hopefully, we can give our supporters one more special moment to savour.”

Callum Davidson has managed to secure a number of his players on new contracts in recent weeks – Liam Gordon, David Wotherspoon, Craig Bryson, Callum Booth and Chris Kane among them.