St Johnstone loan defender James Brown wants to stay at McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone’s loan full-back James Brown is keen to stay at McDiarmid Park.

The defender’s time at Millwall has come to an end and the January recruit, a straight replacement for fellow Lions defender Danny McNamara, now wants to put down roots in Perth.

“I won’t be at Millwall next year,” he said.

“I’d like to stay up here. I feel like I’ve fitted into the group and have enjoyed it.

“But it’s not in my hands. I’ve expressed I’d like to stay.

“It’s a conversation that needs to be had in the near future. Either way, I’ve enjoyed my time.

“If something can be done it would be perfect. If not, you need to find another club.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the club, the staff and the group of players.

“I think the club is in a great position to go again next year. I’ve shown my desire to stay but we’ll just need to wait and see.”

Brown, a starter in Saints’ last three league games, has got the chance to collect two winners’ medals in less than five months in Perth.

“I’ve come at the right time!” he said. “I arrived in January so I have caught the best of it.

“It can be frustrating when you aren’t playing but all credit to Shaun Rooney.

“He has been one of the most in-form players in Scotland. Sometimes you just need to bide your time.

“When called upon I feel like I’ve helped the team and it’s nice to feel a part of it. I knew a chance would come at some point.”

Brown added: “If we can go and get two cups, it’s going to be a hard season to match ever again.

“It’s one of those situations where you’ll look back on it in a few years and will realise the magnitude of what the squad has achieved.

“At the moment everyone is just taking it in their stride. Hopefully we can create more history.”