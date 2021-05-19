Broxden grouse decked out in St Johnstone colours as Scottish Cup fever grips Perth

The giant grouse statue at Perth’s Broxden Roundabout has been draped in the blue and white of St Johnstone.

Motorists approaching the interchange have spotted the huge effigy sporting an oversized Saints hat and scarf, marking the Perth side’s impending Scottish Cup final clash with Hibs.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

The grouse was first adorned with St Johnstone colours ahead of the club’s 2014 Scottish Cup final win over Dundee United.

The decorations did not return for the Perth side’s Betfred Cup win this season.

But Perth and Kinross Council have chosen to recognise the city club’s achievement this time around.

Fans and business around Perth have also chosen to proudly display their support for Saints ahead of Saturday’s showpiece clash.

Continuing Covid-19 restrictions in Glasgow mean no fans will be in attendance at Hampden, however, that has proven no impediment to supporters’ usual cup final preparations.

Now that's how you do a display😍 The Caledonian Bar setting the standards very, very high!#SJFC pic.twitter.com/NdKgbLc8h5 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 19, 2021