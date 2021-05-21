Frazer Wright: This St Johnstone team will be the greatest ever if they do the cup double

There will never be a definitive answer. That’s the beauty of ‘greatest ever team’ debates.

But, for his part, 2014 Scottish Cup winner Frazer Wright will be happy to admit that the current St Johnstone side should get the tag if they complete a cup double.

Tommy Wright’s men broke new ground when they ended a century and more trophy drought with their Celtic Park Scottish Cup triumph against Dundee United.

Some would say that Callum Davidson’s group have already eclipsed that by securing their own silverware in the shape of the Betfred Cup and becoming the first Perth side to reach two finals in one season.

If they beat Hibs at Hampden Park, it will end the argument.

“The year we won it we also got to the semi-final of the League Cup,” said Wright.

“But to get to two cup finals and have the chance of winning them both – for teams outside the Old Firm – is something you dream of.

“If these players can achieve it they will probably go down as the best Saints team ever.

“I feel sorry for them because in these times they can’t celebrate like we did if they do win it.

“They won’t be going on the bus around the city the next day or celebrating with each other. That is hard.

“Even in the build-up to the finals, they can’t get their suits or go away for a couple of nights.

“It’s the wee things that you took for granted at the time. These players on both sides are missing out on it.

“But if they win the two cups I think they will quite rightly go down as the best Saints team ever.”

© SNS Group

There are a few players who have straddled both eras but only one of them has yet to see cup final action – Murray Davidson.

Hopefully that will be put right this weekend.

“Murray deserves it,” said Wright. “Even if they don’t win it, he deserves to play in a final.

“I think it was a little bit easier for him in 2014 because he didn’t have any chance of playing.

“But it was still a hard one to take. There was the showpiece event at the end of the season that you can’t take part in.

“Murray has been a great servant to the club. You need to remember how much the club got him and Dave Mackay for.

“The new deal will take him up to 13 years with Saints. He always gives everything when he’s out on that pitch.

“You know what you are going to get from Murray. That is 100% commitment.

“If the fans see they are getting that, they are quite happy.”

You could see Callum had his plan and how he wanted to play.

Wright got an early opportunity to see the strategic changes Callum Davidson had made to the Saints team after taking over from his old boss, Tommy Wright.

“I did the co-commentary (for Saints TV) against Kilmarnock at the start of the season,” he said.

“You could see Callum had his plan and how he wanted to play. It just wasn’t quite working then but I knew it would come good.

“I remember playing at Kilmarnock and Mixu Paatelainen came in. I don’t think we won a game until the end of September.

“But we finished in the top six and he got manager of the year. You just need time and Callum has had that.”

© SNS Group

Wright and Steven Anderson were a rock solid central defensive unit.

The former Killie man has seen familiar traits in Davidson’s young back three of Jason Kerr, Liam Gordon and Jamie McCart, with a bit more adventure thrown in.

“They are the kind of boys who will put their bodies on the line,” he said. “You need that at the back.

“It’s like me and Ando where you just hate losing a goal. You can see when they lose one, they are raging and that is a positive.

“There are similarities but I don’t think you could see me and Ando stepping out from a back three into the midfield!

“That didn’t happen very often.

“But the three of them are doing brilliantly and hopefully that will be the case for one more game.

“They have bought into what Callum wants them to do. He has obviously spent hours working with them.”