Callum Davidson: We will give it our best shot to make history for St Johnstone

Their place as St Johnstone legends is already secure.

Now Callum Davidson’s team can claim an exceptional portion of Scottish football history as well.

As long as the game has been played professionally in this country, cup doubles have been the preserve of the Old Firm and two great Aberdeen sides.

For the Perth club, who didn’t even have one national trophy to their name for 130 years, to join that elite group would be a seismic accomplishment.

And it’s a challenge they are ready to embrace against Hibs in the Scottish Cup final.

“The players obviously became pretty special when they won the League Cup for the first time in our history,” said Davidson.

“So the chance to try and do a double is huge, isn’t it? It’s massive.

“The players know that.

“I’ve emphasised to them that when you look back on your career, as I do, it’s what you win and what you achieve that matters rather than certain other things.

“This is a big opportunity. They don’t come along very often for St Johnstone, as we know.

“They managed to grasp the last one in the Betfred semi-final and final. And they have managed to win the semi-final again.

“So it’s all positive for me in what they have managed to achieve so far. Win or lose the final, it will have been a phenomenal season for St Johnstone and all the players.”

Victory at Hampden Park would put Davidson’s name in the company of managerial greats like Jock Stein, Sir Alex Ferguson, Walter Smith and Martin O’Neill, which is quite a thought in itself given this is his first season as a number one.

“There are some unbelievable managers in that list from the Old Firm,” he said.

“For me, I don’t really think about it. I’m just enjoying the experience.

“Well, I haven’t enjoyed the last two weeks if I am honest with you, but I’ll go into Saturday and enjoy the experience because you don’t know when it’s going to happen again for a club like St Johnstone or myself.

“I’ll make sure the players enjoy it as well and we’ll give it our best shot to make history.”