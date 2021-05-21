Friday, May 21st 2021 Show Links
BREAKING: Scott Tanser returns to training with St Johnstone ahead of Scottish Cup final

By Eric Nicolson
May 21 2021, 1.56pm Updated: May 21 2021, 1.58pm
© SNS GroupScott Tanser.
Scott Tanser has returned to training with St Johnstone ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.

It had been thought that the left-back was ruled out for the season as a result of the ankle injury he picked up in the quarter-final win against Rangers.

But the Englishman, out of contract in the summer, was back on the training ground today.

Having Tanser on the bench would be a big boost for manager Callum Davidson, as others return from the Covid-19 crisis.

