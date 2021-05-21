BREAKING: Scott Tanser returns to training with St Johnstone ahead of Scottish Cup final

Scott Tanser has returned to training with St Johnstone ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Cup final.
It had been thought that the left-back was ruled out for the season as a result of the ankle injury he picked up in the quarter-final win against Rangers.
What an unbelievable season 🙌🏼 1 more massive game to go 💙🏆… https://t.co/WcxYqimOL1
— Scott Tanser (@ScottTanser17) May 15, 2021
But the Englishman, out of contract in the summer, was back on the training ground today.
Having Tanser on the bench would be a big boost for manager Callum Davidson, as others return from the Covid-19 crisis.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe