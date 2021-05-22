St Johnstone Scottish Cup heroes rated: David Wotherspoon unplayable as legendary Saintees see off Hibs

David Wotherspoon’s tears and fruity language on BBC Scotland in the aftermath said it all; pride, joy and disbelief in equal measure.

St Johnstone have won a cup double. We may never see the likes again. Soak it up.

Below, this incredible band of legends are rated following an unforgettable 1-0 win over Hibernian.

Zander Clark — 8

Clark, the assist hero against Rangers in the quarter-final and a standout-out in the semi triumph over St Mirren, came up with another huge save at a key moment.

The 28-year-old made a fantastic block with his feet in the first period when Jackson Irvine was teed up by Joe Newell. That would have given the Hibees a 1-0 lead and who knows how differently things could have played out.

He may not be in Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad, but few stoppers will enjoy more Hampden glory than Clark has this term.

Jason Kerr — 8

The St Johnstone defence was described as ‘a brick wall’ by James McFadden and captain fantastic Kerr was rock solid.

A magnificent, towering header stopped Christian Doidge from giving Hibs an early lead and set the tone for an afternoon during which he attacked everything and strode out imperiously from the back.

The most decorated St Johnstone captain of all time. Immortality is his.

Liam Gordon — 7

Classic Liam Gordon: unfussy; understated; yet fantastic.

Kevin Nisbet sought to drag the former Hearts kid into uncomfortable areas and stretch the game but Gordon dealt with the challenge admirably and was unflustered and imposing throughout.

Jamie McCart — 8

Chris McCart was part of Tommy McLean’s iconic Motherwell side which claimed Scottish Cup glory in 1991 — winning arguably the greatest of final of all time 4-3 against Dundee United.

Now his boy, Jamie, has a medal of his own following a super showing in the heart of defence. He made a key block at the start of the second half (prompting Hibs players to bizarrely claim for a penalty) and his sweeping passes were a regular feature.

Shaun Rooney — 9

🗣️ "The man who won the League Cup for St Johnstone lands the first blow of the Scottish Cup final". Here's Shaun Rooney's opener… ⤵️ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 22, 2021

The Bellshill Cafu; the King of Perth. Rooney has ensured that he will go down as one of St Johnstone’s greatest of all time. There has certainly never been a player with such a sense of occasion. Cometh a final, cometh the man.

He scored the winner in the Betfred Cup showpiece against Livingston, having also found the net in the semi-final against the Hibees. And he did it again on this glorious Saturday afternoon.

He towered above Josh Doig — Hibs’ £4 million kid barely getting off the ground — to head home a sumptuous Wotherspoon delivery.

Ali McCann — 8

Not one of his flashiest displays but McCann turned in a mature, industrious showing. He recycled possession, was never drawn out of position and, as such, gave Hibs scarce opportunity to break.

What an end to a campaign in which this young man has established himself as a Northern Ireland regular (taking his tally of caps to four) and become a Saintees great.

Craig Bryson — 7

Chosen ahead of both Liam Craig and Murray Davidson and didn’t let anyone down.

His metronomic passing was tidy and, barring a couple of times Joe Newell crept beyond him, he was effective as the deepest man in that wonderfully regimented midfield three.

David Wotherspoon — 9

The pride of Brige of Earn (and Canada) was simply outstanding at Hampden Park. His movement was intelligent — drifting from central areas to the left — his use of the ball was wonderful and his defensive work was diligent.

Having played 147 times for Hibs, it was perhaps inevitable that Wotherspoon, this two-time Scottish Cup winner, would play a vital role in the outcome and his delivery for the opener (after sending Alex Gogic for a hot-dog, as the kids say) was glorious.

Callum Booth — 9

Booth, a SFA Youth Cup winner with Hibs in 2009 along with Wotherspoon was given the onerous task of shackling Martin Boyle and, despite a couple of early set-backs, did a stellar job.

Wotherspoon’s pinpoint cross for Rooney does not happen without Booth’s two wonderful crunching challenges — exemplifying the never-say-die attitude of the Saints side.

Glenn Middleton — 8

It's a double save! Matt Macey keeps Hibernian in this final. Watch LIVE ⤵️ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 22, 2021

A selection curve-ball from Callum Davidson and, like most gambles from Stirling’s answer to King Midas, it paid off handsomely.

His direct running and threat on the break was evident throughout and, but for wonderful interventions from Alex Gogic and Joe Newell either side of the break, could have rippled the net.

Will look back ruefully on his missed spot-kick but sometimes you must credit a simply wonderful low stop from 6ft7ins Matt Macey.

Chris Kane — 8

Kane missed an early opportunity to give the Saintees the lead, flashing a passable chance over the bar from 16 yards.

However, it was not to prove costly and Kane, a semi-final goalscorer, must be applauded for another tireless, selfless showing in attack.

Of course, his hold-up play could have been a little more effective and he missed the chance to net the rebound from Middleton’s saved penalty (which he won) but — let’s be frank — today is not the day for a harsh, nuanced tactical dissection.

SUBS

Murray Davidson (for Bryson 64) — 7

"It's been a long road, it;s been frustrating at times but this makes it all worth it." What a day for Murray Davidson and @StJohnstone 🙌#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/hG2qEeFvdA — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) May 22, 2021

Saints fans up and down the country would have had something in their eye as Davidson entered the fray.

He missed the 2014 Scottish Cup final triumph and this season’s Betfred Cup victory through injury. What a moment. Drink it in, Murray.

James Brown (for Rooney 78) — 6

Brown has spoken of his desire to remain at McDiarmid Park at the end of his current stint and he can now call himself a Scottish Cup winner after replacing Rooney and doing nothing wrong.

Michael O’Halloran (for Middleton 82) — 6

Came on for Middleton and, much like the man he replaced, proved a threat on the break for Saints, affording them much-needed breathing space.

Substitutes not used: Tanser, Conway, Parish, May, Melamed, Craig