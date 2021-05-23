Callum Davidson: It will be hard to hold on to St Johnstone cup double stars

Time and time again his players have produced their absolute best on the biggest of stages.

Callum Davidson does not need to be told that some St Johnstone Hampden Park heroes will be in demand.

At least five of the double cup winners are young, established Premiership performers whose career trajectories are moving sharply upwards (all under contract, it must be stressed).

But it is the fact that they have shown an ability to rise to the occasion when the stakes have been high and the pressure has been intense that truly underlines their star potential.

The realist in Davidson knows his history-making squad will not stay intact beyond the summer.

And the optimist in him is hoping that the prospect of Europa League competition helps minimise the break-up.

“It looked as if the cup winners would be guaranteed the group stage but that seems to have changed,” he said. “We’ll see where we are with that.

“What we do know is we’ve got European football and that is huge for a club like St Johnstone. We’ll be playing against top class teams and that gives more of a carrot for players to stay.

“My players have performed at a very high level on big occasions which says a lot.

“It will be hard for the club to hold on to them. That’s the business we’re in.

“Hopefully we only lose one or two.

“We need to make sure the ones who come through realise what these boys have done and meet those standards too.

“I’ve always said that players will get chances of big moves if they perform in big games.

“We beat Rangers in the quarter-final and there were the four matches at Hampden – we’ve only conceded one goal in those four.

“I can’t fault them.

“People talk about the back three but it’s not all down to them. It starts with the work-rate up front from the likes of Chris Kane, Stevie May and the others.

“We’ve got our success as a team.”

Indeed they have.

And Davidson hasn’t yet got his head around what that team has just gone and done.

“We managed to turn around this season and do something historic.” Hear from double-winning manager Callum Davidson, as his @StJohnstone side lift the Scottish Cup.#ScottishCupFinal pic.twitter.com/DSqv7D6U7H — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 22, 2021

“I’ve really not got the words to describe it at the moment,” he said.

“People will be talking about this St Johnstone 2021 side for a long time.

“They’re a great bunch to work with. They go about their jobs on a daily basis really well and work so hard.

“They listen. And you can see the spirit they have.

“It’s not for me to say where this ranks in terms of achievements. I’m not that type of person.

“I do know that only Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen have done it (the cup double) so it is a phenomenal achievement.

“I started at St Johnstone in 1994. I’ve gone, I’ve come back, I’ve gone and I’ve come back again.

“It’s a club that means so much to me and my family.”

The thought of what comes after this is almost as perplexing as what has just happened.

“Stay in the league next season!” he joked (I think). “That’ll be first and foremost!

“I’m not sure actually to be honest with you.

“What a fantastic achievement by my players, the backroom staff, the chairman and his family, the supporters and everybody involved with St Johnstone.

“This is a special moment for the club and I’m delighted and grateful I’ve been in a position to lead them.

“It hasn’t sunk in and I don’t know when it will.

“I’m more drained than anything else at the moment.

“It’s been really hard over the last couple of weeks.

“I’ve got to thank my medical team for getting us through it and making sure we made the right decisions.

“It gave us the chance to focus on winning this game as best we could – and we’ve done it.”