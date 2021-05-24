Tuesday, May 25th 2021 Show Links
Watch St Johnstone superfans get the Gogglebox treatment as Callum Davidson’s heroes win Scottish Cup

By Blair Dingwall
May 24 2021, 1.28pm Updated: May 25 2021, 12.24pm

Fans were unable to share the joy of St Johnstone’s epic Scottish Cup win with the players on Saturday due to coronavirus restrictions.

Though some managed to grab seats at pubs in Perth to watch the game, most supporters watched the tense 1-0 final from their own living rooms.

Father and Daughter Kev & Emmy Heller watch the Scottish Cup Final on TV.
We captured the drama as it unfolded in true 2021 fashion from the home of the Hellers, St Johnstone superfans, in Perth.

St Johnstone superfans Kev & Emmy watch the Scottish Cup final from their sofa.
There wasn’t a dull moment as dad Kevin and daughter Emmy watched the Hampden Park clash with Hibs play out through their TV screens.

Watch the video above.

